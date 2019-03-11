The Tale of Two Women (Tech) Professionals
The Master: Haleh Karimi
Haleh Karimi has been in the technology field for over two decades. Her experience ranges from hands-on programming and application development to IT program management and now collegiate teaching. Haleh earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, CSI
What initially sparked your interest in the technology field?
“I originally studied nursing and quickly realized that was not the field for me. I sat down and started analyzing my strengths and weaknesses and learned that I am very analytical,
What is your favorite thing about your job?
“Being able to transform lives for the better is very rewarding,” Haleh says. “Whether I’m in the classroom or at an event giving a speech I can educate and inspire people to be better human beings. My mother always said education is the most valuable asset you can have because no one can take it away from you. I feel like I am in a position to provide that for people.”
What is your biggest career accomplishment?
“Being an educator is a huge accomplishment, but also my work with Interfaith Paths to Peace. The organization recently earned the award for The Art of Inclusivity from the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNPE). That was huge in my opinion because we serve as a shining light to create peace and inclusivity in our community.”
What is your biggest career goal?
“To put
What advice would you give a young woman who is interested in entering the technology industry?
“Go for it, believe in yourself, and don’t be afraid,” Haleh says. “I think women are more analytical and
The Next: Caitlin Cambron
Caitlin Cambron’s passion for User Experience (UX) design was sparked at a young age — whether she realized it or not. After seeing her mother face the problem of losing pieces of her jewelry, Caitlin developed a solution by creating a jewelry box to house her jewelry.
“This was a big moment for me,” she says. “It was the first time that I remember using art to solve a problem. I was doing something I enjoyed while making something useful for someone else. Later I learned that this is called User Experience Design.”
After changing majors twice, Caitlin ultimately decided to focus on graphic design. She graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in visual communication and Spanish. She joined the Interapt team in 2015 as a visual and UX intern. Fast forward to 2018, and several promotions later, she now serves as the director of design and UX at Interapt. As a UX
Were you always interested in software development, design
“Art and design are what really led me to technology. I am a very organized, analytical person, but my mind also functions better when I’m doing art. Through my web design class, I realized that I can make pretty websites all day, but if people can’t use them then there’s no point. At the time I didn’t realize that was called UX.”
What is your favorite thing about your job and UX as a whole?
“I love the people I work with, mentoring those who are more junior than
Out of all your career successes, what is your proudest accomplishment?
“There are a couple of products for two large healthcare companies that are some of my proudest career moments because I was working with a great team, and I know that we did good work. We took surveys to collect qualitative and quantitative data before, during, and after development, and we determined that we empirically improved people’s lives.”
What is your ultimate career goal?
“That’s hard to answer because three years ago I was an intern and now I’m a director, so it’s all moving pretty fast. What I would really like to do is make the UX team at Interapt super successful. I have several goals for us in 2019, and if we hit those goals our work will have a huge impact on the whole UX community. Ultimately I would also like to help create a more diverse workforce in the technology community and help remove barriers.”
What advice do you have for other young women interested in entering the technology field?
“If children, especially girls, were encouraged to get involved with math and science at a younger age I think we would see more women in technology,” she says. “Talk to me because that is something I’m passionate about.
