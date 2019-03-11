The Tale of Two Women (Tech) Professionals

The Master: Haleh Karimi

Haleh Karimi has been in the technology field for over two decades. Her experience ranges from hands-on programming and application development to IT program management and now collegiate teaching. Haleh earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, CSI and Management from Central Missouri State University; her Executive MBA in Business Intra/Entrepreneurship from Bellarmine University; and is currently pursuing her doctorate in IT strategic management from Sullivan University. During her career, she has worked for Fortune 500 companies Colgate Palmolive and Coca-Cola Enterprises and served as the department chair for Sullivan University’s Dynamic Web Development Department Program. She is now a professor at the University of Louisville and serves as executive director of the nonprofit organization Interfaith Paths to Peace. She is passionate about changing the current landscape of the IT industry to produce more graduates who are equipped with the skills required to be successful in this field.

What initially sparked your interest in the technology field?

“I originally studied nursing and quickly realized that was not the field for me. I sat down and started analyzing my strengths and weaknesses and learned that I am very analytical, process oriented , and I like to solve problems. I researched technology, took a few classes, and realized IT is fantastic because every programming project is like a little puzzle to solve. I had to use my analytical skills, creativity, and problem-solving skills.”

What is your favorite thing about your job?

“Being able to transform lives for the better is very rewarding,” Haleh says. “Whether I’m in the classroom or at an event giving a speech I can educate and inspire people to be better human beings. My mother always said education is the most valuable asset you can have because no one can take it away from you. I feel like I am in a position to provide that for people.”

What is your biggest career accomplishment?

“Being an educator is a huge accomplishment, but also my work with Interfaith Paths to Peace. The organization recently earned the award for The Art of Inclusivity from the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNPE). That was huge in my opinion because we serve as a shining light to create peace and inclusivity in our community.”

What is your biggest career goal?

“To put myself in the position to seriously decrease the skills gap that we are witnessing in the IT community. It hurts to see college graduates unable to get a job because they don’t have certain skills. That’s why I’m pursuing my Ph.D. in IT Strategic Management, so I can determine where the skill gap lies, figure out where we can fill that gap, and empower graduates to become better future employees.”

What advice would you give a young woman who is interested in entering the technology industry?