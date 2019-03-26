Take a Quick Trip: 48 Hours in Sedona

Friday

11pm → Flew from Cincinnati to Phoenix; rented a car and arrived at hotel for the night.

Saturday

8am → Drove from Phoenix to Sedona. A beautiful drive in December filled with Christmas-decorated Seguros and a morph from flat desert land to red rock mesas.

10:30am → Checked out visitor center. A must first stop to purchase National Forest parking pass and get the skinny on the best trails. Helpful staff and maps available.

11:30am → Arrived at Amara Resort and checked in. A bottle of birthday champagne was chilling in our room. Checked out heated infinity pool and hottub, registered for complimentary yoga, and walked along the creek at the back of the grounds.

1pm → Ate first of many, many tacos. These were fish and shrimp with locally prepared hot sauces.

2pm → Hiked 2.6 miles on Huckaby’s Trail (#161) in the Coconino National Forest: Beautiful views of Sedona and cacti as you snake along the ridges.

5pm → Complimentary wine hour at hotel. I love free stuff, so I took two and got in the hottub. Drank free champagne, too, as we watched the sun set.

7pm → Ate dinner at hotel (Saltrock): salmon on a bed of purple potatoes and house-made bacon for my husband, and more tacos (carnitas) for me.

Sunday

7am → Yoga at hotel, followed by breakfast.

9am → Hiked Brins Mesa (#119) to Jordan Cibola Pass, a breathtaking 7.4 mile loop that snakes through the red rock mesas and plateaus at the mesa top. On the way down, you travel through the forest and see some well-known Sedona sights: The Seven Sacred Pools and Soldier’s Pass. An amazing hike!

1pm → Coffee and crystal shopping in town.

5pm → Wine and hottub (I’m a creature of habit).

7pm → Dinner at The Hudson, an upscale yet casual American restaurant. Food and service was exquisite, prices (like most of Sedona) were high. Make a reservation if you plan to go.

Monday

8am → Drove back to Phoenix airport and departed for Cincinnati.

