Shared Spaces for a Small Company

Tip 2: Unify and beautify the space.

Having a hodgepodge of items within the shared space will create mental clutter, opt in for a visually cohesive space that speaks to the company branding. A common color palette, same style desks, and a clear anchor point creates cohesiveness.

Tip 3: Personalization is a must. You know this.

Family photos, inspiring images, chocolates to indulge, and even self-care products you love should be displayed as you wish. Customizing your individual space goes beyond mementos of joy, it also includes designing your specific area to fit your working style.

Sharing a work space has challenges, of course, but our team has experienced great success with this system. It has allowed openness, quick and productive conversations, collaborative energy, and a stronger connection as a team as we strive to work together to make excellent things happen for Mobile Initiative (Instagram.com/Mobile.Initiative).

Lauren Dahl is the director of Community Outreach for Mobile Initiative.

Extra tidbit: A bright, cheery workspace that will make you smile.