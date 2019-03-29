Brighten Up Your Derby

It’s time to start planning for Derby, and we’re excited about giving you some ideas you can use to make your Derby and spring season phenomenal. In this issue, you’ll get the inside scoop on …

Creating a stunning Derby outfit, which includes finding the right type of hat.

Bringing the flavors of spring into your food.

Finding some of the best Derby parties in town.

Where to go for a dessert inspired by the Mint Julep.

On the covers: Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Kelsey Sutton is a senior at Centre College majoring in mathematics. She has been invited to join the Teach Kentucky 2019 cohort to teach high school math in the Louisville area starting this August. She is a faculty scholar, president of the Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Pi, president of the Society of Future Educators, a student coach for the Centre Women’s Basketball Team, and a member of the Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society. She also volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House of the Bluegrass.

Kelsey is wearing: Hat by Christine A. Moore Millinery, $980, available at Rodes For Him | For Her; Earrings from Peppermint Palm, $48; Dress from Peppermint Palm, $178.

Extra tidbit: A few Today’s Woman Derby photo shoot throwbacks.