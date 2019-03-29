Derby Frenzy!

It’s time to start planning for Derby, and we’re excited about giving you some ideas you can use to make your Derby and spring season phenomenal. In this issue, you’ll get the inside scoop on …

Creating a stunning Derby outfit, which includes finding the right type of hat.

Bringing the flavors of spring into your food.

Finding some of the best Derby parties in town.

Where to go for a dessert inspired by the Mint Julep.

On the covers: Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Mary Baker is a junior at the University of Louisville where she is majoring in economics and finance. She is on the raiseRED executive board, a finance intern at GE Appliances, and community service director of Chi Omega Sorority. Mary also volunteers at Gilda’s Club of Louisville, and taught English for a summer in Peru.

Mary is wearing: Hat by Kenzie Kapp, LLC, $350; Earrings from House of K, $22; Necklace from Scout, $39; Dress from Dress and Dwell, $150.

Extra tidbit: A quick dish you can make for a Derby party.