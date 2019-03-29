Our Derby Issue is Here!

It’s time to start planning for Derby, and we’re excited about giving you some ideas you can use to make your Derby and spring season phenomenal. In this issue, you’ll get the inside scoop on …

Creating a stunning Derby outfit, which includes finding the right type of hat.

Bringing the flavors of spring into your food.

Finding some of the best Derby parties in town.

Where to go for a dessert inspired by the Mint Julep.

On the covers: Kentucky Derby Festival Princess Allison Spears is a senior at the University of Kentucky where she is majoring in neuroscience on the pre-law track. She is a provost scholar, member of the lota Nu chapter of Alpha Phi Fraternity, vice president of organization for the Panhellenic Council, and the reigning Miss TOPS in Lexington.

Allison is wearing: Hat by Dee’s, $269; Earrings, House of K, $24; Dress, Dress & Dwell, $140.

Extra tidbit: You and your sweetheart might want to go for a bold Derby look.