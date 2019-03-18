Mally’s Ideas on Great Places to Live in Louisville

Neighborhoods she suggests you look at for your next home

I really like walkability and parks. It is important to me with having a child and just enjoying the outdoors in Louisville so I love areas that are kind of developing a little bit more right now like the Clifton and Butchertown areas because there is so much up and coming around there — new restaurants, parks. You can find some really cool houses at more affordable prices and you still have all of that within your reach

I love the Audubon area. I think it is so beautiful with all of the old trees, it is so quiet [and] kind of a hidden little neighborhood. I think that sometimes people forget how hidden and quaint it is back there so I think it is very charming and has a lot of appeal as well.