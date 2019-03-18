Mally’s Ideas on Great Places to Live in Louisville
Meet Mally Wunderlich.
She’s a mother and wife, first and foremost. She is a real estate agent and renovates homes with her husband. Mally is also a writer and shares her life experiences on her blog It’s a Wunderlich Life, with insights on IVF, miscarriages, starting a new business, and other topics.
Neighborhoods she suggests you look at for your next home
I really like walkability and parks. It is important to me with having a child and just enjoying the outdoors in Louisville so I love areas that are kind of developing a little bit more right now like the Clifton and Butchertown areas because there is so much up and coming around there — new restaurants, parks. You can find some really cool houses at more affordable prices and you still have all of that within your reach
I love the Audubon area. I think it is so beautiful with all of the old trees, it is so quiet [and] kind of a hidden little neighborhood. I think that sometimes people forget how hidden and quaint it is back there so I think it is very charming and has a lot of appeal as well.
On Changing a New House
When you are moving into a new house, I think it is so important to get there and feel out your new home before you start doing any changes to it. We are really doing that with our new house because you don’t know what is going to work for you and what isn’t going to work for you. Sometimes you get in and say let’s change everything; [but] figure out how it works for you and see what works and doesn’t work and then make changes. Don’t jump the gun with doing things right away because you might not realize that it is okay the way it is or that A way is better than B way until you actually live in it and figure out how it works best for you.
Extra tidbit: Four tips for deciding where to live.