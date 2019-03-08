“Louisville Lovin” Wedding
This bride created a “Louisville Lovin,” bright and fun, early-fall wedding for 200 guests, including surprises such as the first dance — a choreographed dance to
Danielle added her own personal touches to their special day by creating the table centerpieces and fun bags for the kids. “DIY helped me save a lot of money and gave me extra time with my bridesmaids.” She says her best planning tip is to prioritize what is important to you. “I wanted memories of our wedding day and I had heard a lot of people say that your photographer and videographer were very important so I knew we would spend one of the biggest chunks of our budget.”
The Details
Ceremony Site Evangel North Church, Clarksville, IN Reception Site Foundry at Glassworks, 815 W Market St Photographer Joe Hulsey Photography Videographer Erick Donley Videography Dress Bridal Superstore of Indianapolis Bridesmaids David’s Bridal Tuxes Tuxedo Avenue Food and Donut Cake Heitzman’s Drinks Robyn’s Twisted Sisters Bar Service Flowers Dixie Florist Music (both ceremony and reception) Mike Ballard from Lightwave Entertainment Bride’s Ring Jared’s Groom’s Ring Forevermore Jewelry Hair and Makeup Girlfriends Salon in New Albany, IN Rehearsal Dinner Wick’s Pizza in New Albany Honeymoon Dominican Republic
The Ceremony
“[Evangel North Church] is the church that I have attended since I was a little girl and it worked for our pastor to be able to marry us there.”
The Venue
“[Foundry at] Glassworks worked for us because it was a nice open area for us to be able to have the party we were looking to have. They allowed us to choose our own caterer and bartenders as long as they were licensed and insured whereas most places require you use their caterers/bartenders or choose from an approved list of their choosing. This helped us keep our budget down on the food and alcohol because we could find cheaper caterers and bartenders.”
Must Haves:
“Donuts, a good photographer, a fun DJ and comfortable shoes! I have never loved heels and was definitely not going to wear them on my wedding day.”
Advice to Others
She also stated that having a day-of coordinator is helpful, whether that be a family friend or a paid professional. “We had two family friends and it was literally the best thing ever because they took care of getting last minute things to places, everyone in their right spots, closing and opening the doors for bridal entry, and meeting vendors at the reception to make sure everything was set up properly.”
The Dress
“I tried on many dresses over a few months and knew what I was looking for and wasn’t going to stop until I found it and once I put it on I knew it was the one! Lots of sparkle and big bottom! I would have changed the beading under my arm not being there because it rubbed and hurt by the end of the night.”
First Look:
The bride surprised her groom for their first look by being in a sweatshirt and yoga pants. “I am and have always been a girl who loves to dress comfy and in sweats or yoga pants. It was hilarious, and he was shocked. He didn’t know what to think because everyone had been telling him how gorgeous my dress was but then there wasn’t one when he turned around for our ‘first look.’”
The Music
The bride walked down the aisle to I Get to Love You by Ruelle and the couple walked out to Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours by Stevie Wonder because the groom is a mail carrier. “It was very fitting!”
