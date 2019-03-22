Helping Children New to the Country

“We have a unique opportunity to celebrate all different cultures and for students to be proud of that,” said Teacher Darci Lewis. The staff serves as ambassadors for Louisville, working tirelessly to encourage families to become involved and seek out relationships inside and outside of their respective communities.

Darci tells the story of a Congolese family who arrived in Louisville after years spent in a refugee camp. The three children were enrolled in Newcomer Academy. They not only had to learn English, but they also had to learn the ways of the Western world. For example, no one in the family had ever used an electric stove. The parents went on to become successful in their jobs, and the children are successful in school. One child now attends college fulltime while holding down a job.