Bring in the Men!

The organization will be having their third annual Misters for MS event on July 20 at The Marriot. As part of the event, 10 men will be presenting some great auction items you won’t be able to resist. All nominees are encouraged to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during the month of May. Send your nominations to Jessica.Tretter@LPL.com or call her at (502) 387.7123. Make sure you include the bachelor’s name, email address, and phone number. Nominations will be accepted starting the week of May 5. The deadline for nominations is June 5.