Artisans + Crafters: Laura Moser

Art can be expressed in many different styles—through painting, weaving, pottery, and even in fashion design. Eight years ago Laura Moser needed a hat to wear to her first visit to the Kentucky Derby. Instead of buying one, she purchased a base and adorned it to create the perfect headpiece to accent her dress. She continued to create hats year after year for each Derby, drawing the admiration from friends and family. They asked her to make hats for them as well.