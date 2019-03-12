Artisans + Crafters: Kevin Schultz

Her first prints were of smaller objects such as leaves, feathers, and lace. Kevin was so delighted with the results that she began to consider other objects that could be used to produce more prints. Her thoughts turned to the vintage dresses she’s collected for 30 years. Initially, they were used to dress her advanced photography students during photo shoots, but she had other ideas for them. She decided that many would be perfect for cyanotype printing. The result is a beautiful, haunting image printed on paper or muslin.