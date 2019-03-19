Artisans + Crafters: Debra Lott

Debra’s earlier creations centered on landscapes and seascapes, but she says Graham pushed her to learn portraiture. “I didn’t want to do that at all,” she says. “Interesting, because all I do now is figurative work. I’m so glad he pushed me into that because it has so much more meaning. It satisfies me and my passion.”

The majority of Debra’s work centers on the female form and figure and expresses women adjusting to and coping with contemporary challenges. She recently held a show titled #MeToo — From Silent to Resilient at the PYRO Art Gallery. “The inspiration for this was women breaking the silence of sexual abuse who are a community of survivors. I wanted to show a process of healing,” she explains.