Artisans + Crafters: Clayton & Crume

Eleven years after the creation of the dog leash belt prototype, the business has mushroomed and sells items for both men and women. The products are made of fine leather purchased from Horween Leather Company in Chicago. “We said that if we’re going to make products out of leather, then we’re going to do it right,” Clay says.

The men’s line includes duffle bags, messenger totes, bi-fold wallets, money clips, and dopp kits. The ladies’ line offers clutches, cosmetic bags, and crossbody totes. Home and office accessories such as mouse pads, tech sleeves, and coasters are available, and Clay and Tyler haven’t forgotten their early days of design as they offer dog collars and leashes for the family pet.