Annie Bender’s Work Wardrobe

“The Vault (in the Vogue Center) is my favorite place for accessories,” she says. “It’s a place to find a nice bracelet for $30 that is unique to Louisville. You can also have jewelry made there.

“I’m pretty classic. I still like my chunky ring or bracelet. I keep it minimal, so I am showing off one accessory. I’m still a girl who loves her pearl necklace.”

Annie also uses two clothing stylists to pick out clothes for her.

She works with Nicole Bolz, of Nic and Kat Boutique, who has a storefront as well as an online business. “Nicole will come to your home,” Annie says. “The clothes are trendy and inexpensive. Really, really cool clothes.”

“I also wear Cabi Clothing and work with stylist Jody Garner. Cabi has a phone app that is a virtual closet. It holds all the pieces that you’ve purchased. It shows you what you can mix and match so you don’t have to think as hard about what to wear when preparing for your day. It will help build your closet for you. It’s really great for the lady on the go.”

