An After-School Place for Children with Tough Situations

In spring 2016 they had a roster of over 200 at-risk children and youth. In the spring of 2017, Pastor Corey “finally worked up the courage to act on what God had been showing me for the previous four years,” he says. “I had toyed with the idea in those early days of what a church devoted to children would look like. Now was the time to act.” He proposed closing Grace and Heathen Church and relaunching as a church devoted to the spiritual needs of children and youth. On September 5, 2017, “Grace Kids! A Church for Children” became a reality, and now they have programs for youth six days a week.

Success Story

Pastor Corey still talks about the four siblings who came into Grace Kids in 2011, after their oldest sibling had died from a brain aneurysm. At the time, they were totally unruly and spiritually bankrupt. One girl, then 11, was dealing with emotional issues from suffering molestation. She was plagued with learning challenges, was in special education classes, and was regarded as an imbecile. Pastor Corey’s wife helped her with her homework and realized that the girl was actually quite bright, but she had no self confidence. Now 16, she is in regular classes and is on track for the honor roll. Pastor Corey keeps her report card on his refrigerator. Through Grace Kids, this young woman has overcome mountains and now wants to become a pastor.