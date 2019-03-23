Among the Trees

“I get so distracted by these views that it is hard to get anything done,” Peggy says with a laugh. “It has been a year of discovery.” On a daily basis, Peggy ponders the deer outside her colossal picture windows, she examines the light and shadows as they play among the branches. Since moving into the house last April, she has been flabbergasted by the beauty of each season, each more spectacular than the one before.

Peggy and Rob raised their three boys in a home just a few houses down the street. It is where they lived for the last 22 years, so as each boy went away to college leaving the Karmans with an empty nest, the couple began to set their sights on this magical home that spoke to them at the end of the cul-de-sac — the “nest” that would be their next chapter in life. Peggy explains that they tried to buy the house twice, and couldn’t get it out of their minds. “We would have dreams about this house, so my husband wrote a letter to the previous owners and put it in their mailbox. The next day, there was a sign up for sale. We just couldn’t let it go.”