A Mission to Build a Bed for Every Child

In Southern Indiana, Build-a-Bed is coordinated by Metro United Way, and in Jefferson County the JCPS Office of Community Support Services takes the lead. Each works closely with area school districts whose administrators, counselors, social workers, and teachers identify the children in their schools who need beds.

At a recent Southern Indiana event for Clark and Floyd counties, the ‘build room’ at the Ivy Tech Training Facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana, was buzzing with excitement and the smell of lumber filled the air. Teams of volunteers filled the space with tools in hand, ready to assemble the bed kits in front of them. No special skills are required to build the beds: students from Prosser Career Education Center in New Albany, Indiana, had already prepped the lumber for all 150 beds by sanding, rounding edges, and pre-drilling holes. In all, more than 180 volunteers assisted in a single day to assemble beds and bedding packages. Each time a team finished a bed, they rang a bell, and the sound of those bells ringing throughout the busy room brought a rousing cheer each time.