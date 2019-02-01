Working the Neutrals

Hayley Amoss met her Australian Shepard, Zydeco, while taking a break during a Zydeco dancing lesson in New Orleans, Louisiana. “It was love at first sight,” Hayley says. “Those electric blue eyes! Between that and his merle coat, he’s just a striking little guy. The day I picked him up, the breeder told me he’d been a little fussy about being away from his mom, but he instantly fell asleep in my arms, and I was hooked.”

Hayley and Zydeco spend a lot of time together. “We go on daily walks, have puppy play dates, and head to the dog park on the weekends. He also joins me at work (as public relations associate at Estes Public Relations) every now and then.

As a special treat, I’ll bring him to Starbucks for a pup cup.” Hayley says he is also super intuitive. “If I’m ever getting overwhelmed about something or feeling sad, he can sense it. He’ll touch me with his paw and lick my hand until I’m back to normal.”

Are you a true blue animal lover? Here’s one thing you can do that could save an animal’s life.