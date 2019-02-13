Win a Family Pack for Louisville Kids Fair
Win four tickets (two adult and two child) to the largest INDOOR CARNIVAL in the Region…the Louisville Kids Fair, coming March 2-3, 2019 to the Kentucky Expo Center! Over 130,000 square feet packed with fun for the WHOLE FAMILY including
inflatables, interactive Martial Arts demo by Hwang’s, stage entertainment and magic shows, carnival rides and much more!
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive four (4) General Admission tickets to the Louisville Kids Fair, March 2-3.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, February 19 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
