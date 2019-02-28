What To Do This Weekend
Satisfy your sweet tooth at the 13th Annual Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Desserts First event Thursday evening at the Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium. The Louisville area’s finest restaurant chefs will create original desserts, appetizers, and signature drinks using Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient. Proceeds benefit local Girl Scout programs. Today’s Woman is a proud media sponsor of this event.
Catch Blake Shelton in concert — Friends & Heroes 2019 — with guest Lauren Alaina and appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins, happening at the KFC Yum! Center.
Make your way to Downtown New Albany for the First Friday Cookie Stroll, picking up a cookie when you visit different businesses. Limited tickets available.
The 13th annual Kentucky Women’s Book Festival on the University of Louisville’s Belknap Campus will feature authors from a wide variety of genres. The festival’s opening speaker is Hannah Drake, a Louisville-based author, poet, spoken word artist, and activist. Drake is the author of several works of poetry, two novels, and a collection of commentaries on race and feminism. Emily Bingham, a lecturer, editor and writer, will present the luncheon keynote. Her most recent book is Irrepressible: The Jazz Age Life of Henrietta Bingham.
Take the kids to the Kentucky Expo Center for the Louisville Kids Fair, the largest indoor carnival in the region, at the Kentucky Expo Center, featuring inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides, miniature golf, stage entertainment, carnival rides, meet and greets with Iron Man, Black Panther, Dora the Explorer, Princesses, and more.
