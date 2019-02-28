What To Do This Weekend

The 13th annual Kentucky Women’s Book Festival on the University of Louisville’s Belknap Campus will feature authors from a wide variety of genres. The festival’s opening speaker is Hannah Drake, a Louisville-based author, poet, spoken word artist, and activist. Drake is the author of several works of poetry, two novels, and a collection of commentaries on race and feminism. Emily Bingham, a lecturer, editor and writer, will present the luncheon keynote. Her most recent book is Irrepressible: The Jazz Age Life of Henrietta Bingham.