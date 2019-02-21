What To Do This Weekend
Check out Rock On Winter, a free Christian music concert at The Grand in New Albany, Indiana, featuring Carrollton, Chaotic Resemblance, Hush Harbor, The Upside and Jonathan Jackson.
Be among collectors, historians, museum professionals, and regular people who are interested in history at the Military Antiques ‘Show-of-Shows’ at the Kentucky Exposition Center, featuring historic military antiques.
Put on your running shoes or go support the athletes as the Louisville Triple Crown of Running three-race series begins Saturday with the Anthem 5K Fitness Classic, followed by the Rodes City Run 10K on March 9 and the Papa Johns 10 Miler on March 23.
Take the kids to The LEGO Store at Oxmoor Center Grand Opening Celebration, where they can help a LEGO® Master Builder build an 8.5-foot-tall model of Emmet from “The Lego Move” franchise and celebrate with special offers at the store all weekend.
COMING UP:
Get your tickets now for the 13th Annual Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Desserts First event, February 28 at Brown & Williamson Club at Cardinal Stadium. The Louisville area’s finest restaurant chefs will create original desserts, appetizers, and signature drinks using Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient. Proceeds benefit local Girl Scout programs.
