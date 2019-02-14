What To Do This Weekend
Check out Diavolo: Architecture in Motion at the Kentucky Center, where a diverse team of dancers, designers, choreographers, and engineers use dance to reveal how we are affected emotionally, physically, and socially by the spaces we inhabit. Or see banjo player and Grammy winner Béla Fleck in concert on Sunday.
Embark on a 75-year journey through country music with “Live From Nashville — Country Legends,” featuring a troupe of country singers and musicians performing in authentic country costumes in front of a colorful Tennessee barn stage setting at the Ogle Center at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana.
Enjoy the greatest hits of the Sixties with The Midtown Men, four lead cast members from the original Broadway show Jersey Boys, joining the Louisville Orchestra.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the KFC Yum Center with the Valentine’s Love Jam, featuring Tyrese, Monica, Avant, Dru Hill, and Next.
