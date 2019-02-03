Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
Star Wars – A New Hope in Concert
The Louisville Orchestra
Experience John Williams’ majestic Oscar-winning score performed live by the Louisville Orchestra with a showing of the full-length film on the big screen. Relive the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and the Rebel Alliance as they battle the Galactic Empire. This is the full 1977 George Lucas Star Wars film that started it all!
WHEN: February 2 @ 7:30pm & February 3 @ 3pm
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
TICKETS: start @ $35 (Children 12 and under $25)
CONTACT: 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, in-person at Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here.
Love, Sex & the I.R.S.
Derby Dinner Playhouse
Jon has life figured out. He has a beautiful fiancee Kate, and a great roommate and pal, Leslie, to help him pay the bills. What Leslie doesn’t know is that Jon has been filing tax returns listing Leslie as a woman and saying the two of them are married. The day of reckoning comes when the IRS shows up to inform the “couple” they’re going to be investigated. The cast will include longtime DDP favorites Cary Wiger, J.R. Stuart, and David Myers.
WHEN: January 9-February 17, various performances
WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, Indiana
TICKETS: $34-$49 *Group Rates for groups of 20 or more.
CONTACT: 812.288.8281 or here.
Black Violin
The Kentucky Center
Black Violin is composed of classically trained violinist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus (given names Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste), who, since 2004, have combined their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that’s often described as “classical boom.” Since joining together, the two men, who met two decades ago as members of the same Fort Lauderdale high school orchestra, have shared the concert stage with the likes of Kanye West, Aerosmith, and Tom Petty.
“I see the vibe as something like you would get at a jazz or folk festival. It’s a chill experience. There were moments when there was more energy and times when it was more chill, but it was all good.” — concertgoer at Black Violin’s March 2018 performance at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas
WHEN: February 27 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
TICKETS: start @ $25
CONTACT: 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, in-person at Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) and here.
