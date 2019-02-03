Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

Black Violin

The Kentucky Center

Black Violin is composed of classically trained violinist Wil B. and violinist Kev Marcus (given names Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste), who, since 2004, have combined their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that’s often described as “classical boom.” Since joining together, the two men, who met two decades ago as members of the same Fort Lauderdale high school orchestra, have shared the concert stage with the likes of Kanye West, Aerosmith, and Tom Petty.

“I see the vibe as something like you would get at a jazz or folk festival. It’s a chill experience. There were moments when there was more energy and times when it was more chill, but it was all good.” — concertgoer at Black Violin’s March 2018 performance at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas

WHEN: February 27 @ 7:30pm

WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

TICKETS: start @ $25

CONTACT: 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, in-person at Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) and here.

