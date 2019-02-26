This Trip Brews Excitement

They pulled in around 9pm and couldn’t believe their eyes. Crowds of people of all ages and nationalities were passed out from a long day of beer guzzling . The doors open at 9am , so it is customary for patrons to begin drinking in the morning, and most residents take lunch breaks during the festival to imbibe a liter or two.

“It seemed by nine that no one was sober — we were apparently late,” Meredith says. “It was crazy .I saw an old man passed out and unresponsive at a table near us. As a nurse, I felt obligated to make sure he was going to make it. I had to wrestle with the thought of possibly having to revive this man.” Meredith explained that during the festivities, the Red Cross (Germany’s equivalent of EMS) does 70 percent of its yearly business.

The beer “tents” were actual wooden buildings erected for the occasion and were equipped with ornate lighting and fabrics. Meredith explained that the two-week event takes 10 weeks to set up and five weeks to break down. Crowds of people from all over the world were merrimaking . “It was like the state fair on steroids!” Meredith said with a laugh. Although she was happy to drink her liter of beer from an iconic stein during the famous international festival, two days, she says, was definitely enough.

In addition to this advice, Meredith also recommends narrowing down the vision of your trip if Bavaria (or other international travel) is on your bucket list. There is so much to see in the region that Meredith recommends planning your trip through a specific lens: academic and historical, culinary or beer-based, or active. The Grisantis decided to have an active/outdoor experience and traded the museum tours for city and forest hikes, communing with locals, and creating a true road trip vibe. Meredith also cautions against over-planning. Her favorite experience, a train ride to the Zugspitze (Germany’s highest peak), unfolded after another plan to tour the castle that inspired Walt Disney World’s Cinderella’s castle didn’t pan out.