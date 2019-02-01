They’re Building a Napa Valley for Bourbon in Kentucky

Andy Treinen, vice president with the Frazier History Museum, says they want to be the experts on bourbon tourism and want locals to celebrate a product that originates in Kentucky. The Frazier became the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 2017. “I think [authenticity] is what makes bourbon so appealing to tourists who now come to the state to learn more about the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. There are people making bourbon in Texas, California, and New York, but it’s our story, it’s authentic to Kentucky. You can’t go back and recreate Jim Beam in West Virginia or any other place. It happened here,” he says.

Although bourbon only controls 10 percent of the world market, Treinen says, it’s becoming a favorite spirit among many because it is no longer considered your grandfather’s drink. “It used to be that if you made a mixed drink it was a really simple thing, but now people want taste, and there are bartenders who are making these really great craft cocktails and introducing bourbon to new audiences through those craft cocktails. It is cool now,” he says.