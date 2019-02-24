The Urban Herbal Apothecary

“I struggled with anxiety and depression in my adolescence. I had a traumatic childhood, and nature always made me feel grounded,” she explains as we sit at the dining table in her Craftsman-style bungalow in Schnitzelburg. On the table is a basket of pinecones, and an altar of owls peers down from the credenza to my left. Despite the five o’clock traffic outside this urban home, the feeling inside is that of the forest: dimly lit, quiet, and spiritual.

“I still collect crystals, stones, feathers, and create little nests all around the house. Over there,” she points into the fireplace, “I have a pot with a blue stone inside, and on the shelf across from it, I have a black obsidian [known for protective qualities] and a quartz crystal beside it to cleanse and recharge its energy. Together, they balance the energy and protect my home. When one of them is moved or missing, I can feel it,” she says with a smile.