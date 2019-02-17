Share Your Pet’s Love

Pawsibilities Unleashed

Pawsibilities Unleashed provides training, certification, and insurance coverage for Therapy Dogs to visit nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities.

Lacey Ryan, LMFT, owner and therapist at Creative Family Counseling, has been assisted by her Great Dane, Lola, in providing animal-assisted therapy for the past five years. Lola is recertified annually by Pawsibilities Unleashed. Lacey says that Lola offers a calming presence to clients, and can be involved indirectly such as when they pet her during therapy sessions, or directly to teach children social skills. She also can help in transition at the end of an appointment.