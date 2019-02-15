Choosing a Wedding Theme

Brooke’s advice? “It is so easy to get wrapped up in the little things and it’s not worth it,” she says. “There were little details that were different than what I planned but no one knew but me.” Brooke took about 18 months to plan the wedding, recommending that you take your time so you can make it the day you want it to be. Also, she learned to shop around. “Get quotes from multiple people. It felt awkward at first to be going to multiple companies and having to tell some of them no. But it ultimately is what is best for you all and your budget, she says. “Also don’t be afraid to tell people they are outside of your budget; sometimes they are willing to work with you and your budget.”

The Details

Ceremony Site The Gillespie, 421 W Market Street Reception Site Same as ceremony Photographer SSH photography LLC, Sarah Hester Planner Jenn Figel, Fit to be Tied Weddings & Events Dress Stella York 6268 Bridesmaids All are Morilee Tuxes Vera Wang Food Shack in the Back BBQ Cake Louisvillicious Flowers Schulz’s Florist Music (both ceremony and reception) Party Zone Productions Bride’s Ring Shane Co. Groom’s Ring Amazon Invitations Impressions Makeup Rachel Edwards Hair Erica Chapman, Jules K Studio Rehearsal Dinner The Old Spaghetti Factory.