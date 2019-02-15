Choosing a Wedding Theme
Brooke’s advice? “It is so easy to get wrapped up in the little things and it’s not worth it,” she says. “There were little details that were different than what I planned but no one knew but me.” Brooke took about 18 months to plan the wedding, recommending that you take your time so you can make it the day you want it to be. Also, she learned to shop around. “Get quotes from multiple people. It felt awkward at first to be going to multiple companies and having to tell some of them no. But it ultimately is what is best for you all and your budget, she says. “Also don’t be afraid to tell people they are outside of your budget; sometimes they are willing to work with you and your budget.”
The Details
Ceremony Site The Gillespie, 421 W Market Street Reception Site Same as ceremony Photographer SSH photography LLC, Sarah Hester Planner Jenn Figel, Fit to be Tied Weddings & Events Dress Stella York 6268 Bridesmaids All are Morilee Tuxes Vera Wang Food Shack in the Back BBQ Cake Louisvillicious Flowers Schulz’s Florist Music (both ceremony and reception) Party Zone Productions Bride’s Ring Shane Co. Groom’s Ring Amazon Invitations Impressions Makeup Rachel Edwards Hair Erica Chapman, Jules K Studio Rehearsal Dinner The Old Spaghetti Factory.
BRIDE’S FAVORITE MEMORY
Walking up the aisle, seeing all my friends and family and then finally seeing Kevin’s face and knowing our moment was finally here.
THE BRIDESMAIDS
The bridesmaids were able to choose the style dress they preferred but the bride says that all of them shopping together was slightly overwhelming.
“My granny passed away in April of 2018. It was very hard knowing that she would not be at my wedding. So I ordered a charm off of Etsy that was tied around my bouquet. Having that charm to remind me that she was still watching over me and dancing the night away with me meant so much.”
THE RINGS
The groom chose the bride’s rings by himself and for himself wanted a ring that couldn’t get damaged since he does manual labor.
THE VENUE
The couple had both the ceremony and the reception in the Grand Ballroom of the Gillespie, a former bank (see the photo with the original vault), with the guests moving to a balcony while the space was switched from ceremony to reception.
Know someone who recently got married? We want to feature them in an upcoming issue! Click here to nominate them. Plus learn how to plan a beautiful garden wedding or break from tradition by having your wedding in an unconventional location.