A Love Letter from Twisted

Gabi Deetch and Twisted

Equine Care Specialist,

Humane Society

“Thank you for saving my life, and all the love you give me. Also, the Ramen noodles are pretty nice too.” – Love, Twisted

How they met: “I went to pick out 4-H show chickens, and I asked the man [who was] selling them what was wrong with the little white chicken. He said it was born special and he wanted to let it go for free to a good home.”

The attraction: “When I saw her, she was scrawny and dirty. She was frantic to eat, and I could tell she needed someone to baby her. I didn’t have the heart to leave her.”

Special moments: “[For] the first bath I gave her, she fell asleep on me wrapped in her towel. She trusted me enough to relax and that really meant a lot.”

Happiness factor: “She makes everyone smile and laugh with her funny looks and loads of personality. When her favorite song [The Chicken Song] comes on, she dances and cock-a-doodle-doos.”

Twisted’s special talents: “Pushing buttons on your phone and picking up socks. She absolutely loves to stand on your head and sleep.”

Gabi’s mission: Gabi and her mother find furniture to repurpose and sell to fund Twisted Acres Farmhouse Rescues. “We have rescued two wild mustangs and many other farm animals because of what Twisted the chicken got started at our mini farm.”