A Love Letter from Tucker
These animals are more than pets — they symbolize the meaning of unconditional love. Find out how they are bringing positive energy and happiness into the lives of their owners.
Christina Stone and Tucker
Risk Management Specialist,
ARGI Financial Group
“I’ll always be your fierce protector as long as you give me treats.” – Love, Tucker
How they met: “I got him when he was 9 weeks old from a breeder in Indiana as a surprise gift 12 years ago. It was love at first sight. We had an immediate connection, and our personalities are soulmates.”
Happiness factor: “No matter what, he’s happy to see me and always greets me at the door.”
Together time: “We love to cuddle under the heated blanket and have walking adventures.”
Special moments: “He’s quirky for sure, but when he chases squirrels it cracks me up, because he never catches them. He brings me comfort by knowing exactly where to lay near me when I am sick. I had an ovarian cyst rupture about 9 years ago, and Tuck never left my side during hospital time and recovery. He healed me.”
