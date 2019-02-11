A Love Letter from Tucker

Christina Stone and Tucker

Risk Management Specialist,

ARGI Financial Group

“I’ll always be your fierce protector as long as you give me treats.” – Love, Tucker

How they met: “I got him when he was 9 weeks old from a breeder in Indiana as a surprise gift 12 years ago. It was love at first sight. We had an immediate connection, and our personalities are soulmates.”

Happiness factor: “No matter what, he’s happy to see me and always greets me at the door.”

Together time: “We love to cuddle under the heated blanket and have walking adventures.”

Special moments: “He’s quirky for sure, but when he chases squirrels it cracks me up, because he never catches them. He brings me comfort by knowing exactly where to lay near me when I am sick. I had an ovarian cyst rupture about 9 years ago, and Tuck never left my side during hospital time and recovery. He healed me.”

