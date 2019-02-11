A Love Letter from Chloe

Diane Werle and Chloe

Office Manager, Caldwell Energy Company; Fitness Instructor at Louisville Athletic Club, Blairwood Tennis Swim and Fitness Club, YMCA

“Thank you for picking me to be your little girl so many moons ago. I am lucky to have you as my mommy. I love going to the park for long walks, to the lake so I can swim, and tagging along on countless errands just so I can model a new hair bow. I am so grateful for the research and food prep you continue to do for me to keep me as healthy as possible. I’m looking forward to making many more memories with you.”

– Love your little fighter, Chloe

How they met: “Breeder. My previous Maltipoo died from the pet food recall. It took me some time to get over that before I could start looking again.”

The attraction: “My previous Maltipoo was white and male. I wanted the complete opposite after what I experienced from the pet food recall. I am always on the go. She is always relaxed and chill. She brings calm to my chaos.”

Happiness factor: “She is always happy to see me when I come home and always up for a car ride or walk in the park. She’s my sidekick. I have had friends recognize her before they see me.”

Special moments: “We like to walk and cuddle. She only plays with one toy, which she has had since she was a puppy. She also likes to run with me outdoors and will follow me when I mow the lawn. She lets me dress her up in clothes, wigs, and funny hats too — that’s more for my comedic relief.”

Chloe’s special talents: “I would say her talent is bringing calmness to people. She was a therapy dog, but cancer made her retire. She loves visiting people and letting them love on her. It’s like she knows that’s her job. She has a really long tongue so it will often make appearances in photos. She knows how to pose for photos and doesn’t like selfies.”

