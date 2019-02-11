A Love Letter from Chloe
These animals are more than pets — they symbolize the meaning of unconditional love. Find out how they are bringing positive energy and happiness into the lives of their owners.
Diane Werle and Chloe
Office Manager, Caldwell Energy Company; Fitness Instructor at Louisville Athletic Club, Blairwood Tennis Swim and Fitness Club, YMCA
“Thank you for picking me to be your little girl so many moons ago. I am lucky to have you as my mommy. I love going to the park for long walks, to the lake so I can swim, and tagging along on countless errands just so I can model a new hair bow. I am so grateful for the research and food prep you continue to do for me to keep me as healthy as possible. I’m looking forward to making many more memories with you.”
– Love your little fighter, Chloe
How they met: “Breeder. My previous Maltipoo died from the pet food recall. It took me some time to get over that before I could start looking again.”
The attraction: “My previous Maltipoo was white and male. I wanted the complete opposite after what I experienced from the pet food recall. I am always on the go. She is always relaxed and chill. She brings calm to my chaos.”
Happiness factor: “She is always happy to see me when I come home and always up for a car ride or walk in the park. She’s my sidekick. I have had friends recognize her before they see me.”
Special moments: “We like to walk and cuddle. She only plays with one toy, which she has had since she was a puppy. She also likes to run with me outdoors and will follow me when I mow the lawn. She lets me dress her up in clothes, wigs, and funny hats too — that’s more for my comedic relief.”
Chloe’s special talents: “I would say her talent is bringing calmness to people. She was a therapy dog, but cancer made her retire. She loves visiting people and letting them love on her. It’s like she knows that’s her job. She has a really long tongue so it will often make appearances in photos. She knows how to pose for photos and doesn’t like selfies.”
