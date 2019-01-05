Yes, The Food Matters

You can’t go to the grocery store without seeing vegan, paleo, or keto-friendly items throughout the aisles. The impact altering our eating habits can have on our health is apparent; the question is, where do we start?

I caught up with nutritionists and fitness experts Jordan Parker Means and Tammy Hubbard, who were featured in Today’s Woman Best Bodies of 2017, to talk about the eating habits that work for them, and how to help others do the same.

Jordan is the co-owner of By Any Means Fitness and has been on a plant-based diet since April 2017, after the birth of her youngest child. We asked Jordan for advice she would give to readers who are looking to make the plant-based lifestyle change.

“I encourage people to take it slow when it comes to making the switch to plant-based,” Jordan says. “While you can take a cold-turkey approach like me, I’ve found that most people I work with are more successful over the long-term when they take it slow. They are less likely to crave what they’ve eliminated. Start with one meal and build from there. Or, eliminate beef, then chicken, then cheese, and so forth.”