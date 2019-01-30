Win Massages for You and Someone You Love!

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can win two 70-minute massages at Elements Massage — one for you and one for someone you love. No expiration, valid at the Westport Village location only.

THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive two (2) 70-minute massages at Elements Massage, 1301 Herr Lane. 

DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, February 5 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.

2 Comments

  1. Helen Arend
    Helen Arend on January 30, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Nothing better than getting relaxed with the one you love!

    Reply
  2. Christine
    Christine on January 30, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    My husband & I would love to have a couples massage. It’s been a really trying time at work lately & I could really use a relaxing day.

    Reply

