What To Do This Weekend
Join Louisville Visual Art as it recognizes four cultural leaders at its second annual Louisville Visual Art Honors Luncheon on Friday. Honorees are sculptor Ed Hamilton, collector Reverend Al Shands, professor James Grubola, and emerging artist Monica Stewart. Ticket purchases support Louisville Visual Art programs like children’s fine art classes, open studio weekends, and more.
Experience two of Louisville’s top musical groups as they bring an even bigger sound to Pink Floyd’s catalog as The Kentucky Center presents The Dark Side of the Wall with Orchestra Enigmatic. Or if you’re a fan of that galaxy far, far away, attend Louisville Orchestra presents Star Wars in Concert, where the music of John Williams will be performed live with a showing of the classic Star Wars film on the big screen.
Check out a showing of Roma at the Speed Art Museum through February 8. Alfonso Cuarón’s first project since the groundbreaking Gravity in 2013, Roma has topped multiple “Best Films of 2018” lists and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film.
Explore (warm) indoor attractions close to home by taking advantage of $5 February, offered by The Muhammad Ali Center, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, and Frazier History Museum for Kentucky and Indiana residents throughout the month. (Mention “$5 February” and show proof of residency in Kentucky or Indiana, and everyone in your party will be given the discounted rate.) You can also order a Louisville Slugger Valentine’s bat for your favorite baseball fan by February 3 and receive free shipping.
