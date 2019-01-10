What To Do This Weekend
Those who are fascinated by trains won’t want to miss the Great Train Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center, featuring more than 200 tables of trains for sale, more than 40 exhibitors from across the country, model train displays, free workshops and demonstrations, and a ride-on train for kids.
We can all use some help with being accountable to our New Year’s resolutions to get fit and be healthy, so let Today’s Woman help you out! Sign up for our Best Body Challenge today and get healthier with us. We are looking for women of all sizes, ages, and fitness levels to participate, and you might find yourself featured in the magazine or maybe even the cover. The first 30 participants to register will also receive a Today’s Woman Best Body Challenge T-shirt. Register now!
Stop by the Louisville Zoo Saturday to wish Qannik the polar bear and gorilla Helen a happy birthday at their official Birthday Celebrations, and watch them receive special treats and enrichment.
Based on the cult hit film of the same name and a nine-time Tony Award nominee, The Full Monty at CenterStage at the Jewish Community Center is a raucous, pop-rock-musical send-up of gender expectations and stereotypes with a highly anticipated closing number.
If you’ve always wanted to try ice skating but didn’t know where to start, drop by Iceland Sports Complex Saturday for a Free Clinic in honor of National Skating Month. There will be exhibitions, door prizes, group class instruction, and free skate time for an afternoon of family fun. Pre-registration is required.
In the timely drama Pipeline at Actors Theatre, playwright Dominique Morisseau urgently calls attention to the limitations of our education system and the legacy of violence confronting black youth in America. The play runs through February 2, with a special Community Conversation and Teen Night on Friday, which will include a pre-show reception with appetizers, beverages, and a conversation enriched by input from several local leaders representing a range of involvement in the community.
Attend the PJ Library’s 10th Birthday Celebration with StageOne StoryTellers and see storybooks come to life as you and your little one sit on the floor around the performers and not only become parts of the action, but are encouraged to help tell the story through music, audience interaction, and imagination. A birthday snack will be provided by Graeter’s Ice Cream. Recommended for ages 2-8.
Your family will “dig” the experience of Family Archaeology Lab Days at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing, where your aspiring archaeologists can see what archaeologists do in the lab when they aren’t digging. You’ll be able to wash, sort, and catalogue artifacts that have been recovered from Riverside’s recent digs and will go on a behind-the-scenes archaeology tour of the site.
