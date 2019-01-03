What To Do This Weekend
Enjoy an interfaith celebration of local music at One Shining Louisville: A Celebration of Music & Faith, part of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s inauguration celebration at the Cathedral of the Assumption. One Shining Louisville will include performances by Ben Sollee, Linkin Bridge, and others.
Check out all of the galleries, restaurants, boutiques, and shops downtown offering specials, music, food, and more at the first Republic Bank First Friday Hop of the year.
Join Power to Exhale for its New Year, New Beginning Celebration at Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center and start 2019 off right with food, music, and sisterhood. Power to Exhale is a women’s empowerment organization that promotes sisterhood, solidarity and service, and positive vibes and love for women everywhere.
Bring your little ones to the 12th Annual Toy Adoption at Clark County Circuit – Court #4 in Jeffersonville, Indiana, where children will have the opportunity to adopt their favorite doll or stuffed animal, experience the courtroom setting, and develop a better understanding of the adoption process.
Celebrate Mary Ingalls’ birthday at Mary Ingalls: The Frontier Life, presented by the American Printing House for the Blind. Sing along with some of Pa’s fiddle tunes, weave a beaded bracelet (the same as those Mary made for her sisters), and celebrate Mary’s birthday with a cake made from Ma’s recipe. Dressing as characters in the Little House books is encouraged. (Event is free for all ages, but registration is required.)
0 Comments