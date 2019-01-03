What To Do This Weekend

Celebrate Mary Ingalls’ birthday at Mary Ingalls: The Frontier Life, presented by the American Printing House for the Blind. Sing along with some of Pa’s fiddle tunes, weave a beaded bracelet (the same as those Mary made for her sisters), and celebrate Mary’s birthday with a cake made from Ma’s recipe. Dressing as characters in the Little House books is encouraged. (Event is free for all ages, but registration is required.)