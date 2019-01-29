Top Tips to Ignore Everybody and Live Your Best Life (Part 5)

Get Clarity on Your Consonance. I’ve come to understand that in order for your life to feel right for you, it has to actually be right for you. The most powerful way to insulate yourself from the misguided, happiness eroding (and often uninvited) opinions of others is to stop doubting your own damn self, and that comes from having the confidence in the choices you make and the chances you take. It comes from finding, exploring, and leaning into your own personal consonance, that which puts you in flow, in alignment, and makes you bulletproof, where the life you are living feels purposeful… to you. How? Find your “family.”

Read parts 1, 2, 3, and 4 from Laura’s Top 5 Tips to Ignore Everybody and Live Your Best Life. After you get the clarity, muster up the grit to make good things happen in your life.