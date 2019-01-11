Spread Your Wings – Find a Community That Expands Your Circle

Maggie Harlow, 48, owner of Sign-o-Rama who works out at Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center, says, “I often feel a sense of friendly competition as well as genuine total acceptance from the women (and men) in these classes. We often shout encouragement to each other mid-class if we see someone either going super strong or taking a break. It’s fun, and we are careful to only shout out to those we know enjoy being called out. My trainer stays in touch with me when I’m gone for long. Even if I fall off my routine, it’s easy to just step back in and feel welcomed, not shamed. I get a ton of ‘welcome backs’ when I step in the room.”

With so many exercise options available, choosing one can be confusing. Area fitness professionals advise to keep it fun and adventurous, trying everything of interest until you find what speaks to you. If you are nervous or curious about a particular class, the Internet is your friend. Do a search on what might be expected or even better, go observe a class in person and take a buddy. Practically every gym offers a free trial that can last from one week to a month. The most important thing is to gather your courage, show up, and try.