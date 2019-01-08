Say Something Nice to Yourself

“Every time you notice you’re doing negative self-talk, don’t judge yourself,” says Katrina Kaufman, 30, who practices meditation. “Just notice the thought, let it pass on by, and then add a positive thought about what you love about yourself.”

There are some important “do’s” when it comes to self-talk.

“Do it often, and by often I mean several times a day,” she says. “State something that you know to be true about yourself — ‘I am smart, I am kind, I am worthy.’ Use your first name when you practice positive self-talk. Personalize it to yourself and get your own attention. For example, “Katrina, you are capable of doing this.’”

Katrina also cautions women to pay attention to what they say aloud about themselves in daily conversation. She even recommends out-loud, sit-down conversations with best friends in which each woman describes her favorite thing about herself.

“Don’t talk negatively about yourself to others. It sticks!” she says.

Katrina, who is an aerialist with Louisville Turners Circus and has competed in bikini competitions, says she has embraced her body in the last two years as she went through pregnancy, gave birth to her 1-year-old son Archer, and experienced all the life changes that come along with being a first-time mom.

“That first six weeks after having a baby, don’t expect to look like you’ve never been pregnant,” she says. “I realized that I was going to have to be patient with myself.”

She credits daily meditation — even on her busiest days — as a chance to create a peaceful environment, quiet her mind, and set positive intentions for her day.

“During my pregnancy I was mindful about meditating every day,” she says. “I wrote down some positive thoughts about the health of my baby. People say Archer is so laid back, and I say that’s probably because I did meditation every day.”

In March, Katrina will host a half-day mindfulness silent retreat at the Speed Art Museum, during which participants will practice mindful walking, eating, basic breathing, and other meditative techniques. A wholesome meal, dharma teaching talk, and chair yoga are also offered.