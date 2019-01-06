Best Places To Workout



Downtown Pilates, Nulu

Class: One hour Private Pilates Session

Sore Factor: 2

Fitness Level: any level

Exerciser: Brigid Morrissey

What to Expect: It was cool and dim, and natural light shone through the storefront windows, spotlighting the Pilates exercise equipment. I didn’t even need shoes, so I slipped out of those. Comfort was an obvious emphasis the longer I was there, from the suggested attire (there was a wide range of movements, so the less exposed, the better) to the classical music playing softly in the background. My session involved a brief, yet informative history lesson about the founder of Pilates and evolution of the equipment, full body exercises that both introduced me to the basics and allowed the instructor to evaluate my movements, and a 30-minute massage following the workout. After a mere taste of all that Downtown Pilates has to offer, I left with a desire to be a member and contribute to the momentum. I also left feeling better in mind, body, and spirit than I had before I walked in.



Sweaty Buddha, Westport Road

Class: 75-minute Bikram yoga class. Bikram yoga is a therapeutic sequence that consists of two breathing exercises and 26 postures. The heat warms the muscles, which allows the body to stretch more effectively, and reduces the risk of injury.

Fitness Level: all

Sore Factor: 3

Exerciser: Brigid Morrissey

What to Expect: I walked into a quiet space to a designated spot on the left side of the room. My instructor informed me that there is a 10-degree variance across the span of the mirrored room. Beginners go to the “cooler” side of the room — cool meaning 100 degrees — and the seasoned veterans stake their claim near the wall on the right. Every student was preparing in different ways. Some were stretching, some sat in concentrated meditation, and others laid flat on their backs with eyes closed. As the 20 or so students slowly trickled into the room (at least 15 minutes early, I might add, because the door gets locked and you’re out of luck! Trust me, I learned from experience.), I noticed that this class was full of people of all genders, ages, body types, and races. The key is to breathe, and fight the temptation to leave the room. Fight the heat, and ease yourself into the movements.



Louisville Ballet, St Matthews

Class: Ballet Intro

Sore Factor: 0

Fitness Level: all

Exerciser: Brigid Morrissey

What to Expect: The class size was small — only three women were in attendance the Saturday morning I ventured out of my comfort zone. The instructor assured me that the intro class was a great way to learn the basic dance movements and terminology. As some of the women stretched or practiced the routine from a previous class, I looked around the room. It was spacious and open, with a full-length mirror from wall to wall and a matching set of windows along the width of the side looking out onto the Farmers Market. I ditched my sneakers but opted to keep my socks on. The others had ballet shoes. I took my place on one of the moveable bars, and we set to work on a number of combinations, first as a slow demonstration, and then set to music, but always at a manageable pace.