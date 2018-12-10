What Works for Her Might be Great Gift Ideas

“Physical therapists are movement specialists. My goal is to get the patient to the highest level of functioning as possible — to a level of activity where they were before or even better,” Holly says. At the Episcopal Church Home, Holly sees patients that are either in short-term rehab or are long-term residents.

“If they are here as a bridge between surgery and home, we are more focused on activities of daily living,” Holly says. “I could be helping a patient practice going up and down stairs, getting in and out of a car, safely stepping over a curb, and building standing tolerance.

“I am here to be an advocate, a motivator, and a cheerleader. I want to make physical therapy as pleasant an experience as I can. Sometimes there are such gradual changes and that can be frustrating to the patients. I encourage them to stick with it.

“There are many little victories that patients experience, and I enjoy celebrating those with them.”

What Works for this active physical therapist?