What To Do This Weekend
See your favorite characters from the beloved TV classic come to life in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at the Brown Theatre.
Fill your ears with the music of the holidays at Jim Brickman’s A Joyful Christmas, featuring his distinctive piano style, at the Brown Theatre; A Country Christmas with Mark Oliverius and special guest Pam Tillis, at the Brown Theatre; or Christmas with the Kory Caudill Quintet, featuring Chester Thompson, at The Kentucky Center.
Enjoy a cast of singers and dancers, as well as an 11-piece Christmas Band, at Rush Trowel & Faith Works Studios’ The Soul Of Christmas, featuring secular and sacred holiday songs.
See if the Herdman kids ruin Christmas as StageOne Family Theatre presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at Memorial Auditorium.
Unlimited pancakes and a hot chocolate bar await you at the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Cakes with Kris Kringle, also featuring photos with Santa, caroling, a Santa hat making workshop, and more.
