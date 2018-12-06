What To Do This Weekend
Experience the magic as Louisville Ballet presents The Brown-Forman Nutcracker at The Kentucky Center.
Join the Foxhollow Farm Holiday Party in Crestwood, Kentucky, for holiday decor making, storytelling, carolers, a puppet show, and more.
Start your day shopping and enjoying breakfast at Breakfast with Bernie and the Bear’s Den Holiday Bazaar at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. Bernheim’s own black bear, Bernie, joins you for his favorite “bear” pancakes, and then kids can do their holiday shopping for teachers, friends and family at the bazaar, where everything will be priced under $10.
Join an old-fashioned family holiday celebration at Home for the Holidays at Blackacre, with cookie decorating, kids holiday crafts, a visit with Santa, and more.
Step into a winter wonderland and visit Santa’s workshop at Elfapalooza at the Galt House Hotel, where you can meet Santa’s elves, see a holiday movie and eat snacks, take a ride on the Peppermint Express kiddie train, and more. Event is free with a suggested toy donation to Toys for Tots.
The 30th Annual Christmas Gift & Decor Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center will feature over 750 booths of Christmas gifts and crafts.
Come to Southern Indiana for an Old Fashioned Christmas in Historic Downtown New Albany, Indiana, featuring a visit with Santa, caroling, shopping specials, and more.
Visit Santa and friends as they stop by the Louisville Zoo for crafts, cookies, and more at Santa’s Safari.
