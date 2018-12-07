Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
Image By Bill Brymer
A Christmas Carol
Actors Theatre of Louisville
Celebrate the warmth of the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Actors Theatre’s 43rd consecutive rendition of Dickens’ classic tale is brought to new life with visual splendor and joyous music. Actors Theatre of Louisville’s A Christmas Carol is the second longest running theatrical production of the play in the country.
WHEN: November 20-December 23, various performances
WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Pamela Brown Auditorium
CONTACT: 502.584.1205 or here
Image by Gioia Patton
Jim Brickman A Joyful Christmas
The Brown Theatre
Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman celebrates his 22nd holiday tour with A Joyful Christmas with special guest vocalists Anne Cochran and Luke McMaster and electronic violinist extraordinaire Tracy Silverman.
Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one-ranked albums and 32 Top 20 radio singles in Billboard magazine.
The Cleveland native, whose last Louisville performance was in December 2016, has an effortless way of taking the audience’s holiday hustle-bustle and stress and replacing it with joy and serenity. *Case in point, the Arts Insider has interviewed Brickman four times over the past 18 years, and has been to double that many of his holiday concerts. So when she chose “The Comfort Zone” as the title of her last Today’s Woman feature about Brickman, it summed up her long held feelings about the man’s artistry.
Hope, faith, and peace are truly at the heart of Jim Brickman’s passionate songwriting. “I write music to be shared — to soothe, to inspire, to celebrate, to love. To me, music is the pure and simple soundtrack to life’s most memorable moments,” Brickman says.
WHEN: December 12 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
TICKETS: $35-$75
CONTACT: By phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here.
The Green Book
Bunbury Theatre
Inspired by Victor Hugo Green’s historical The Negro Motorist Green Book, the play is an investigation of the impact of civil rights on contemporary American issues. The setting takes place during a weekend when the Davises are celebrating the arrival of Dr. W.E.B. DuBois for a lecture. The appearance of a white visitor, who turns out to be a Jewish Holocaust survivor, sets off a chain of events that shows that racism and anti-Semitism cannot be ignored.
WHEN: February 8-24, various performances
WHERE: Henry Clay Building, 604 S. Third St.
TICKETS: $220, seniors (over age 62) $19, students (under 25 w/ID) $10
CONTACT: Get tickets here