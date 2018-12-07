Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

Jim Brickman A Joyful Christmas

The Brown Theatre

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman celebrates his 22nd holiday tour with A Joyful Christmas with special guest vocalists Anne Cochran and Luke McMaster and electronic violinist extraordinaire Tracy Silverman.

Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number one-ranked albums and 32 Top 20 radio singles in Billboard magazine.

The Cleveland native, whose last Louisville performance was in December 2016, has an effortless way of taking the audience’s holiday hustle-bustle and stress and replacing it with joy and serenity. *Case in point, the Arts Insider has interviewed Brickman four times over the past 18 years, and has been to double that many of his holiday concerts. So when she chose “The Comfort Zone” as the title of her last Today’s Woman feature about Brickman, it summed up her long held feelings about the man’s artistry.

Hope, faith, and peace are truly at the heart of Jim Brickman’s passionate songwriting. “I write music to be shared — to soothe, to inspire, to celebrate, to love. To me, music is the pure and simple soundtrack to life’s most memorable moments,” Brickman says.

WHEN: December 12 @ 7:30pm

WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

TICKETS: $35-$75

CONTACT: By phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru) or here.