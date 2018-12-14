The Winter Issue of Today’s Transitions is Out!

In this issue of Today’s Transitions, we’re helping you make some major life decisions — but in a mindful way. Read our Win in the Game of Later Life feature to find out how to make decisions that will have a positive impact on you and your loved ones. Plus, learn about some simple strategies for staying safe at home or on the street.

Does your loved one’s health and living situation need to change? You can use our comprehensive list of healthcare directories to help you find the right type of care for your loved one. Today’s Transitions is a quarterly magazine for seniors and caregivers.