Gifts To Our Community: Waterfront Wednesdays

If you’ve ever listened to any of the local public radio stations, you’ve probably heard mention of Waterfront Wednesdays, a free monthly concert series hosted by 91.9 WFPK that runs from April through September and is held on the Big Four Lawn near the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge.

Stacy Owen, WFPK’s program director, says the station was approached by the Waterfront Development Corp. in 2001 as a way to bring attention and interest to the newly renovated riverfront, and the first Waterfront Wednesday concert took place in 2002. Over the years, “The event has become the go-to social gathering for Louisville and the region through the spring and summer. Attendance to each show averages 10,000 and is comprised of people of all ages — toddlers to grandparents,” she says.

This much-loved and well-attended concert series has taken on a life of its own. “This event has really built a sense of community around WFPK,” Owen says. Cold weather doesn’t put a stop to good music, which is why WFPK also hosts a Winter Wednesday concert series that runs from November through January. The concerts are free, begin at 6:30pm, and are held at Holy Trinity Clifton Campus.