Get Some Tips from Her Work Wardrobe

She loves suits, in particular blazers. She prefers her dresses to be ankle-length “for an elongated look.” And she adores amazing heels. “Anybody who knows me knows that’s a fact,” Ylonda says.

While she doesn’t follow the fashion magazines, she does have a dress-savvy idol. “If I could have a wardrobe, I’d have to pick someone from TV. I would say Olivia Pope from Scandal.”

The married mother of 4-year-old twins says she doesn’t do a lot of wardrobe pre-planning. She selects an outfit based on “what I am doing for the day and what is appropriate for that setting. For the overall look, I do a mix of business with an edge,” she says.