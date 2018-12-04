Elizabeth Hoagland’s seven things reflect love of family, friends, and a sweet treat.

“Chapter by chapter, you’ll meet dozens of women of all ages, whose lives became entwined with mine through book clubs and Bible studies, neighborhood parties, and lunches that lasted long past dessert,” Elizabeth says.

Her journey as a writer and blogger began with her love of books and a not-so-subtle suggestion from a close writer friend who also wrote the forward for Let’s Be Friends.

“Neither [writing nor blogging] was really in my wheelhouse…I can credit my good friend Liz Curtis Higgs for first suggesting it. We were on a road trip to a Women of Faith Christian conference when she told me it was time I started a blog to prepare me to write a book.”

Elizabeth started Worship with Words which she has written for the past six years. Her content mainly focuses on Christian book reviews with a sprinkle of reflection on current events here and there. She spent a number of years running and assisting with book clubs at her church, sparking her interest in book reviews. After working on her blog for several years, Elizabeth’s friends gave her the nudge she needed to begin working on a book of her own.

“I kind of took it as a divine suggestion after two really close writer friends and mentors, Liz Curtis Higgs and Nancy Sleeth, mentioned it,” Elizabeth says. “Unbeknownst to one another, they both said about a week apart from one another, ‘You need to write a book about your amazing friends.’”

Elizabeth’s book details her friendships and how to foster close, precious relationships, and also includes a recipe with each entry. Elizabeth says the book is targeted more toward a local audience, as most of the women live in or around Louisville. Local restaurants North End Café and Cheddar Box Café in St. Matthews contributed two of the recipes included in the book. Let’s Be Friends is now available in several local gift shops.

Elizabeth is married to her college sweetheart, John. They have three sons, all married to their “daughters-in-love,” and one granddaughter, with more on the way.

Elizabeth’s seven things reflect her love of family, friends, and the occasional sweet treat.