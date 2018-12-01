Cookies for Breakfast
The one aspect of Christmas that everyone can get on board with is the amazing food everywhere you look, and the excuse to be able to eat dessert for breakfast! These Cookies and Cream Biscotti are perfect for dunking in coffee, serving at Christmas brunch, or wrapping up and gifting to a friend. Grab a helping hand and make some memories baking in the kitchen this season.
Cookies and Cream Biscotti
Ingredients
Instructions
Start by scraping the filling of the cookies into a small bowl, set aside. Coarsely chop the remaining cookies and set aside in a separate bowl.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Beat the sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until well-combined.
Stir in flour, baking powder, and salt.
Fold in chopped cookies.
Divide mixture in half
With floured hands, lightly knead dough until the cookies are nicely incorporated. Shape each half into a 9x3-inch loaf on a large parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean
Remove from oven; cool for 10 minutes.
Cut each loaf diagonally into 15 (1/2-inch thick) slices.
Place slices cut side up, on the same baking sheet.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes more on each side or until lightly toasted.
While the biscotti are finishing in the oven, you can make the drizzle. Heat a double boiler over medium heat until water is simmering. Set the heat-proof bowl with the cookie filling on top and stir until it is completely melted. At this point, you could go ahead and drizzle it on top of the biscotti, or you could add food coloring to it and then drizzle. If you choose to do this, you may need to add a splash of milk to it, as the food coloring may thicken it.Find more holiday recipes from Paige here, and share one of yours with us!
